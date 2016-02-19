2015 rookie grades: Meager returns for Chargers, Lions, Steelers

The Steelers are well-positioned to continually make runs at the AFC title for years to come behind an electric offense that features a young nucleus on the perimeter. However, the defense needs to make steady improvement for Pittsburgh to eventually hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Mike Tomlin attempted to upgrade the unit by going heavy on defenders in the 2015 draft. Bud Dupree looks like a keeper as a designated rusher off the edge. Dupree not only exhibits explosive first-step quickness, but he has a non-stop motor that allows him to register sacks on extra effort. With Dupree also displaying enough athleticism and versatility to set the edge as a run defender or drop into the flat in coverage, the Steelers have a hybrid defender with the tools the wreak havoc. Senquez Golson and Doran Grant were expected to bolster the secondary with their energetic games, but the young cornerback tandem failed to contribute in Year 1. Golson spent the entire season on the sideline nursing a shoulder injury, while Grant honed his skills on the practice squad before earning a late-season promotion to the 53-man roster. Anthony Chickillo participated in seven games, but failed to really make his mark as a rotational player. Offensively, the Steelers added Sammie Coates and Jesse James to a loaded lineup, which is why neither player made much of a contribution as a rookie. Although both players flashed potential in limited action, the Steelers hope to get more from the young pass catchers down the road. Grade: C-