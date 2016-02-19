2015 rookie grades: Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and Buccaneers shine

Despite a disappointing debut season under Rex Ryan, the Bills are heading in the right direction due to the rapid development of their young players on both sides of the ball. Ronald Darby, the second-rounder who was the team's top pick because of the Sammy Watkins draft-day trade in 2014, was a legitimate Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate after impressing observers with his sticky cover skills and nasty disposition on the perimeter. The scrappy corner registered 21 passes defensed as a first-year starter, including a pair of interceptions, while displaying an uncanny feel for route recognition. Most impressive: Darby was a punishing tackler capable of stopping ball carriers in their tracks. Tony Steward didn't crack the starting lineup, but carved out a role as a special teams contributor down the stretch. Offensively, Karlos Williams and John Miller exceeded expectations with their strong play. Williams, in particular, flashed outstanding promise as a change-of-pace back. He rushed for over 500 yards and scored nine total touchdowns (seven rushing, two receiving) as LeSean McCoy's primary backup. Miller started 12 games for a Bills offensive line that grew into a solid unit over the course of the season. Grade: A