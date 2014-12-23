Around the NFL

2015 Pro Bowl roster breakdown: Offense

Published: Dec 23, 2014 at 11:59 AM

The 2015 Pro Bowl was announced Tuesday night. Here is our breakdown of the offensive picks:

Quarterbacks:Tom Brady, Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Tony Romo.

Tony Romo could very well end up with the league's Most Valuable Player award, which could make his fourth career Pro Bowl nod the sweetest. At 34, it's hard to believe he might be playing his best football ever. It's also nice to see Ben Roethlisberger back in the All-Star game for the first time since 2011.

Running back:Le'Veon Bell, Jamaal Charles, Arian Foster, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, DeMarco Murray.

It would be fitting if Marshawn Lynch's Super Bowl berth was able to pave the way for Justin Forsett to climb onto the roster, wouldn't it? More importantly, bravo to Foster and Murray, who, with two different styles, continue to impress. Lynch added another Beast Mode run last week against the Cardinals to lock up his fifth Pro Bowl.

Wide Receivers:Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones, Jordy Nelson, Demaryius Thomas.

This went relatively as expected. Brown has been the best receiver in football this year and is surging under Todd Haley's system and a resurgent Ben Roethlisberger. Although we're wondering what happened to Emmanuel Sanders, Golden Tate and Jeremy Maclin, all of whom are more than deserving of a spot, it's hard to ignore the more established names atop the list.

Tight end:Jimmy Graham, Rob Gronkowski, Greg Olsen, Julius Thomas.

We have few complaints here. Thomas is fantastic and should earn himself a nice paycheck this offseason. Graham will bounce back, and Gronkowski is back to being one of the hardest pass-catchers in football to defend.

Fullback:John Kuhn, Marcel Reece

A position group that toils in obscurity, which sometimes skews the voting process, but for the last three years, Marcel Reece has been viewed as the gold standard at the position -- this will be his third straight Pro Bowl. We thought Kyle Juszczyk out of Baltimore deserved a nod, as did Henry Hynoski from the Giants. Kuhn, though, continues to be a top-five run blocker and the perfect fullback in Mike McCarthy's scheme.

Offensive tackle:Ryan Clady, Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas, Trent Williams.

The stalwarts like Peters, Smith and Thomas all performed up to their Pro Bowl ability once again, earning them a repeat trip to the big game. Thomas was instrumental in a rebuilt Browns offensive line, as was Smith in Dallas. Sebastian Vollmer had a nice year in New England, as did Andrew Whitworth in Cincinnati as well, and deserve to hear their names called next time.

Guard:Jahri Evans, Mike Iupati, Kyle Long, Zack Martin, Josh Sitton, Marshal Yanda.

Great to see Dallas rookie and evidence of Jerry Jones' restraint, Zack Martin, getting the Pro Bowl nod this year. He was one of the cleanest prospects in the draft and adjusted at a difficult position quickly. He also played through injury for a portion of the year. Joel Bitonio from Cleveland is a glaring snub, however.

Center:Travis Frederick, Jason Kelce, Nick Mangold, Maurkice Pouncey

Kelce had a bit of a down year for his standards but earns a trip to his first Pro Bowl. If anything, Kelce should have been a unanimous selection last year after showing he was one of the premier centers in football. We're glad to see him get that recognition in 2014-15.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 17 game and breaks down the playoff picture. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Terron Armstead not closing door on NOLA return; 'I don't want to rule out the Saints'

With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. 
news

Soon-to-be free agent Chandler Jones aiming to land with team 'that maximizes my talents'

With a Super Bowl win and big money in his back pocket, pass rusher Chandler Jones is aiming to find the best scheme and fit for him when he hits free agency. 
news

Bills punter Matt Haack signs revised contract

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack has signed a revised contract, reducing his pay to $1.135 million in 2022 and voiding the last year of his contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Falcons restructure QB Matt Ryan's contract to free up $12M worth of cap space

The Falcons have restructured Matt Ryan's contract to create $12 million in salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.
news

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Ahead of the new league year, the Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin in salary cap cost-saving moves.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter. 
news

Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the NFLPA's next president.
news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing RB Tarik Cohen, DL Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW