2015 Pro Bowl Draft rules

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015, there will be a coin toss at the Pro Bowl press conference. The winner will choose between the captain group or first pick in the pre-selection draft and the prime-time Wednesday Jan. 21, 2015 drafts. If the winner of the coin flip chooses a captain group, the loser will be assigned the other captain group and have first pick in the pre-selection draft and the prime-time Jan. 21, 2015 drafts. If the winner of the coin flip chooses first pick in the pre-selection draft and the prime-time Jan. 21, 2015 drafts, the loser will pick a captain group.