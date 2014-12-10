 Skip to main content
2015 Pro Bowl current voting leaders: Defense

Published: Dec 10, 2014 at 08:11 AM

NFL.com has the exclusive access to the latest Pro Bowl results, updated through Sunday of Week 11. You can continue to vote through Monday.

The Pro Bowl will be Jan. 25, 2015 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN in Glendale, Arizona, the site of Super Bowl XLIV. Like last year, it's the unconferenced format: It's fantasy football for real.

We've already hit you with the top 10 vote-getters, as well as the offensive leaders. Here are the top-voted players at each defensive position.

Defensive ends:

Defensive tackles:

Inside linebackers:

Outside linebackers:

Cornerbacks:

Free safeties:

Strong safeties:

Punters:

Special teams:

