2015 NFL Scouting Combine: Six running backs under scrutiny

Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin: With Georgia's Todd Gurley unlikely to participate in any individual events as he rehabs from a torn ACL, Gordon will get a lot of the running back spotlight. He seems likely to go in the first round, and Gurley's injury might mean Gordon will be the first back selected. Gordon deservedly received a ton of hype after rushing for 2,587 yards in 2014, second-most in FBS history. He also showed more as a receiver and blocker, though there still are questions about those facets of his game. His 40 times and results in the shuttle and cone drills, if he chooses to do those, could be noteworthy.