2015 NFL Scouting Combine: Six linebackers to watch

OLB Max Valles, Virginia: Speaking of highly athletic linebackers, here's Valles. He likely should've stayed for his senior season because he remains raw as a player, but he is an excellent athlete. He had 13 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in two seasons for the Cavaliers; almost 25 percent of his college tackles were tackles for loss (18 of 78, or 23 percent). But Valles needs a lot of refinement as a pass rusher, with NFL Media analyst Lance Zeirlein saying Valles "relies solely on his outstanding athleticism and physical tools rather than an understanding of how to play the game." Still, that athleticism should be on full display, and when that happens, you just known a handful of teams will focus on his upside and not his faults.