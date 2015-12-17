2015 NFL playoff scenarios for Week 15

AFC
CLINCHED: New England -- AFC East + first-round bye
CLINCHED: Cincinnati -- playoff berth
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (vs. Tennessee, Sunday)
New England clinched a first-round bye with win and DEN loss
CINCINNATI BENGALS (at San Francisco, Sunday)
Cincinnati clinched a playoff spot with win on Sunday
Cincinnati clinches AFC North division with:
1) CIN win or tie + PIT tie OR
2) PIT loss
NFC
CLINCHED: Carolina -- NFC South and a first-round bye
Arizona -- playoff berth
Green Bay -- playoff berth
Seattle -- playoff berth
Carolina clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
1) CAR win + ARI loss or tie OR
2) CAR tie + ARI loss
ARIZONA CARDINALS (at Philadelphia, Sunday night)
Arizona clinches NFC West division with:
1) ARI win or tie OR
2) ARI clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over SEA
(Note: ARI clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over SEA in scenario 3 if all of the following occurs: CIN win, NO win, DAL loss, PIT loss)
GREEN BAY PACKERS (at Oakland, Sunday)
Green Bay clinched a playoff spot with NYG loss