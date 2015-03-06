2015 NFL free agency primer: Biggest needs for each AFC team

Despite the up-and-down regular season, the Ravens proved they are not that far off in the postseason. To remain in AFC title contention, they must reinfuse the wide receiver position with some talent for new offensive coordinator Marc Trestman. Terrell Suggs is getting long in the tooth and Pernell McPhee is a free agent, thus OLB is another area to address. Justin Forsett is set to hit the market, so they either need to bring him back or look elsewhere for RB help.