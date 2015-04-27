2015 NFL Draft tiers: Elite prospects, blue chips and red chips

5) Tyler Lockett, WR, Kansas State: Top prospects with family ties to the NFL are expected by many scouts to quickly acclimate to the pro game, given that they should be familiar with what it takes to compete at the highest level. Considering Lockett's legacy (his dad, Kevin, spent seven seasons as a wide receiver in the NFL, while his uncle, Aaron, was a return specialist in both the NFL and Canadian Football League), it's not surprising that he's an accomplished playmaker with a polished game. Lockett is an electric receiver adept at getting open through precise route-running on the perimeter. He shows exceptional savvy setting defenders up with clever dekes and stutter-step moves at the top of routes, making him nearly impossible to guard in one-on-one matchups. Lockett is also an electric return man with a tremendous feel for finding creases with the ball in his hands. Given the potential impact an explosive slot receiver/return specialist can make on an offense, I believe Lockett will contribute immediately.