2015 NFL Draft Round 1 fantasy football live blog

Pick 10: Todd Gurley, RB, St. Louis Rams: The trend of running backs not being drafted in the first round has finally been broken, with the Rams selecting the uber-talented Todd Gurley with the 10th overall pick. To be frank, this is not an ideal situation fantasy-wise, as it creates a potential committee situation with Tre Mason, Zac Stacy and Benny Cunningham. One of those players might find themselves in different colors come fall, though. Either way, Gurley will have value in fantasy, but not as much as he could have if he had landed in a team bereft of a feature back. This will be a situation to watch come preseason.