2015 NFL Draft guide: One burning question for each NFC team

With news that the Rams were working out Marcus Mariota came the whispers about their possible intentions. OK, maybe they aren't whispers. So will St. Louis trade up? Dealing for Nick Foles does not mean the Rams can't draft another quarterback. First of all, we don't know if Foles is the middling guy we saw last year or the player who posted a 27:2 TD-to-INT ratio in 2013. Second, the Rams pick 10th overall, putting them in position to make a move, should one of the quarterbacks fall. Third, Foles will be a free agent after this season. Mariota landing in St. Louis could end up being the surprise of the draft.