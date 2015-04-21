2015 fantasy schedules: WRs ranked by FPA

Published: Apr 21, 2015
Michael Fabiano

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's simple to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up wins and losses and calculate a percentage. In fantasy football, there's a different method that evaluates a player's value.

Instead of team records, we use the number of fantasy points surrendered by the opponents the previous year against a single position. For example, the Philadelphia Eagles allowed an average of 27.44 fantasy points per game to wide receivers in 2014. As a result, any wideout who faces them in 2015 receives 27.44 points. The bigger the overall point total, the easier the schedule.

While these ratings are not the be-all, end-all in determining a player's stock, owners can use them when picking between players with similar value and projecting potential sleepers or busts.

Fantasy points against rankings - WRs

* - denotes a player who has changed teams in 2015

