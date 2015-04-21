2015 fantasy schedules: TEs ranked by FPA

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's simple to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up wins and losses and calculate a percentage. In fantasy football, there's a different method that evaluates a player's value.
Instead of team records, we use the number of fantasy points surrendered by the opponents the previous year against a single position. For example, the Chicago Bears allowed an average of 10.52 fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2014. As a result, any tight end who faces them in 2015 receives 10.52 points. The bigger the overall point total, the easier the schedule.
While these ratings are not the be-all, end-all in determining a player's stock, owners can use them when picking between players with similar value and projecting potential sleepers or busts.
Fantasy points against rankings - TEs
* - denotes a player who has changed teams in 2015
