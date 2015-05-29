2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (RB 33-48)

Ajayi has the ability to be a three-down back and could be a steal for the Dolphins (and possibly for fantasy enthusiasts, as well). The big knock on him coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine was a knee injury that has been described as "bone-on-bone," which would certainly hurt his value in dynasty leagues. He is a pretty interesting prospect in redraft leagues, though, as he could end up with a significant role this season. Miami has just never seemed to be sold on Lamar Miller, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. If Ajayi shows potential and stays healthy, Miami might trust him as the running back of the future. Expect him to get some looks in 2015, just how many remains to be seen.