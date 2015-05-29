2015 fantasy football profiles and projections (DB 1-16)

Rolle has claimed that he has four "great" seasons left in him. While that might be a stretch he likely has at least one more good fantasy season in him (and hey, at least he's not predicting 12 straight wins again). Rolle's numbers dipped a bit last season, but he hasn't missed a game in five years and has posted at least 71 solo tackles in each of those seasons. The Bears defense will welcome those stats from Rolle, as they signed him in the offseason to help shore up their porous defense. Rolle should continue to produce as long as the Bears front seven can cause some disruption up front. However, at 32 years old, Rolle's fantasy value will likely be facing a steep decline in the near future. He's a low-end DB1 for 2015.