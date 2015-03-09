2015 fantasy football free agency tracker

Sam Bradford (Eagles): The opposite end of the Foles-Bradford trade puts the former No. 1 overall pick in a new setting with a savvy head coach and offensive play-caller in Chip Kelly. To be honest, it's just the situation Bradford needed to potentially revive a career that has been rittled with injuries year after year -- if he stays in Philly (more on this in a moment). Back in 2013, he threw for 2-plus touchdowns in four of his first seven starts before succumbing to a season-ending injury, which happened again in 2014. There's still a chance the Eagles could more Bradford prior to the 2015 NFL Draft, however, so keep an eye on that. It'll be fascinating to watch where Bradford goes, and if Kelly can untap Bradford's potential if he remains in Philly. Plus, can Bradford stay healthy? Like Foles, Bradford will still be a QB2 heading into 2015, but he's a name worth keeping an eye on if he stays in St. Louis, as Kelly's offense even made Mark Sanchez a viable starter for parts of last season.