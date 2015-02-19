2015 combine: Winners and losers from Day 2's media session

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dozens upon dozens of 2015 NFL Draft prospects faced the tough questions and bright lights from the national media on Thursday as the NFL Scouting Combine kicked into full gear with a variety of quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs on the podium to take questions.
Who ended up making it out with flying colors thanks to good answers and who may need some more PR training? Here are Day 2's Winners and Losers.
Winners
Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor: The Baylor signal-caller was one of the best to deal with in the college game, and that came across for NFL types Thursday. He addressed going from a spread offense to a pro-style system and was engaging and informative with his answers the whole time.
Brett Hundley, QB, UCLA: The UCLA quarterback had great media training in college by being in the middle of Los Angeles, and you could tell from the way he effortlessly gave his answer, impressing those who had little idea who he was. He even showed off his savvy by adjusting his mic in order to get the best sound for the camera. That's a pro's pro.
Melvin Gordon, RB, Wisconsin: Lessons learned from his time spent on the awards circuit during his final season at Wisconsin were on full display at the podium. He gave plenty of intelligent answers while also mixing in a laugh or two. Not only that, his confidence in his own abilities really came through.
Nelson Agholor, WR, USC: Like Hundley, the USC wideout knows what a throng of cameras looks like and wasn't nervous at all when it came time to step up and answer questions. He gave precise answers, expounded when needed, and even shook reporters' hands after meeting a few of them.
Kenny Bell, WR, Nebraska: Bell had one of the biggest gatherings among those seated at a table, and having the best afro in the room wasn't the only reason he was the star of the show. He gave thoughtful answers and really was able to come across as a well-rounded receiver who has the skills to block as well as he catches.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Nebraska: He might be on the smaller side among the prospects in Indy, but he had some big answers that were among the most in-depth we heard on various subjects.
Losers
Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, Missouri: The most intriguing wide receiver in the draft seemed nervous with a giant group of reporters surrounding his podium. It was evident he hadn't faced the media in well over a year. He avoided several direct questions about his past, choosing to keep his answers generic.
Sammie Coates, WR, Auburn: The Auburn wideout wasn't bad, per se, with the media, but he avoided questions about his drops like the plague and said only that he lacked concentration. Really? That's going to be your excuse? Can't see NFL clubs being thrilled with such a response.
DeVante Parker, WR, Louisville: Buzz is typically media-driven coming out of the combine, and the Louisville receiver looked like he wanted to be elsewhere when taking questions from reporters. He gave short and choppy answers, but more than that, it didn't seem he had the confidence that other receivers typically have in this setting.
Jay Ajayi, RB, Boise State: The well-spoken Boise State tailback had the unfortunate timing of going to the podium at the same time as Marcus Mariota, virtually ensuring that nobody heard what he had to say. That's tough.