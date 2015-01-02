2014 NFL Playoffs: What to watch for on Wild Card Weekend

This weekend, then, is the chance to figure out if there is an upstart team capable of toppling those four. This is also likely the last time we will have this playoff format. Playoff expansion is expected to be approved in time for the 2015 postseason, and that will likely add another two teams to the mix -- an additional wild card in each conference -- changing the schedule of games and perhaps even how many teams get byes. The most likely structure would give a bye only to the top team in each conference, which means Wild Card Weekend would feature six games instead of four. This weekend might seem calm and quiet compared to that.