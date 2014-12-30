2014 NFL playoffs: Strengths and weaknesses of each NFC team

Biggest weakness: It's no coincidence that Arizona's downward spiral -- the Cardinals ended the regular season with a two-game losing skid -- started when third-stringer Ryan Lindley stepped in to replace the injured Drew Stanton at quarterback. The young signal-caller is simply not equipped to carry the offense on the strength of his right arm, and it shows in his play. Lindley has completed just 48.4 percent of his passes with a 2:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in three games (two starts). Moreover, he has struggled to move the offense consistently, and his inability to put points on the board has placed a tremendous amount of pressure on the defense to keep the score down. Given the importance of cashing in on scoring chances in the playoffs, Lindley's ineptitude could keep Arizona from advancing, presuming Stanton does indeed miss Saturday's matchup in Carolina.