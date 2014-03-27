2014 NFL Draft: What we learned from Thursday's pro days

Johnny came. Johnny saw. Johnny conquered.
Manziel mania dominated on Thursday -- we've got you covered with all the news from Manziel's epic workout in College Station -- but there were other pro-day events around the country. Here's a look at what happened outside of Aggieland:
Ball State: Teams eye potential late-round QB
Big draw:WR Willie Snead
Don't forget:DE Jonathan Newsome
Notable attendees:21 teams sent at least one coach or scout to the workout.
The skinny: QB Keith Wenning flashed his arm for scouts tossing the football to Snead and others. Newsome was one of a few that reportedly went though drills at multiple positions.
Louisiana Tech: Times drop on home turf
Big draw:DL IK Enemkpali
Don't forget:DL Justin Ellis
Notable attendees:Four assistant coaches were among the representatives from 20 NFL teams.
The skinny: Enemkpali and Ellis, who both competed at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, improved on their 40 times from the combine and participated in position drills. WR Jacarri Jackson impressed with a vertical leap of 41 inches during testing.
Georgia Southern: McKinnon's stock rises
Big draw:RB Jerick McKinnon
Don't forget:CB Lavelle Westbrooks
Notable attendees:Fifteen NFL teams were at the Eagles' pro day along with Cowboys linebacker J.J. Wilcox
The skinny: McKinnon continued to see his stock improve as he ran agility drills and went through fieldwork at both running back and cornerback. Westbrooks tested in several events and also went through drills.
Coastal Carolina: Former NFL QB throws to WR prospect
Big draw:WR Matt Hazel
Don't forget:RB Lorenzo Taliaferro
Notable attendees:The Lions, Steelers, 49ers and Jets were among the teams in attendance.
The skinny: Former Chiefs, Dolphins and Bills quarterback Tyler Thigpen was the quarterback on hand throwing routes. Hazel appeared sharp during receiver drills and did not do any other testing after attending the combine last month.
On tap tomorrow:Georgia State, Georgia Tech, SMU.