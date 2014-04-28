2014 NFL Draft: Top needs for all 32 teams

The 2014 NFL Draft (May 8-10) represents a prime opportunity for teams to shore up positions of need with an injection of fresh young talent. As Day 1 in Radio City Music Hall draws closer, Elliot Harrison is taking a division-by-division look at the draft priorities of all 32 teams in the league. Click on each division for the complete breakdown.

NFC North

» Chicago Bears: Safety is a glaring weakness.

» Detroit Lions: Division's big-time receivers pose a threat.

» Green Bay Packers: Looking for a good tight end.

» Minnesota Vikings: Will Blake Bortles be the man in Minnesota?

***Click here for full analysis of the NFC North.***

AFC North

» Baltimore Ravens: Déjà vu in Round 1? New year, same priority.

» Cincinnati Bengals: Bradley Roby would provide crucial CB boost.

» Cleveland Browns: A pitch-and-catch combo in the first round?

» Pittsburgh Steelers: Antonio Brown needs support out wide.

***Click here for full analysis of the AFC North.***

NFC South

» Atlanta Falcons: Plotting a move for Jadeveon Clowney?

» Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton needs someone to throw to.

» New Orleans Saints: Receiver class too tempting to resist.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Add a wideout for now -- and the future.

***Click here for full analysis of the NFC South.***

AFC South

» Houston Texans: Trading the No. 1 pick makes plenty of sense.

» Indianapolis Colts: Limited selections = best-available approach.

» Jacksonville Jaguars: Johnny Manziel fits the bill in every way.

» Tennessee Titans: Deep cornerback draft bodes well for this club.

***Click here for full analysis of the AFC South.***

NFC East

» Dallas Cowboys: Defense needs a major boost in the back end.

» New York Giants: Eric Ebron can be Eli Manning's safety blanket.

» Philadelphia Eagles: Chip Kelly must replace DeSean Jackson.

» Washington Redskins: How about an injection of youth at safety?

***Click here for full analysis of the NFC East.***

AFC East

» Buffalo Bills: Could Anthony Barr make them contenders?

» Miami Dolphins: Offensive line sorely needs help.

» New England Patriots: Run defense was Achilles' heel in 2013.

» New York Jets: Wanted: Legitimate outside receiving threat.

***Click here for full analysis of the AFC East.***

NFC West

» Arizona Cardinals: Dee Ford would boost pass rush.

» St. Louis Rams: Poised for a golden opportunity.

» San Francisco 49ers: Their move at No. 30 is anyone's guess.

» Seattle Seahawks: Looking to buoy title defense.

***Click here for full analysis of the NFC West.***

AFC West

