2014 NFL Draft: Team-by-team first-round scenarios

Worst-case scenario: The Bengals' loaded roster gives them tremendous flexibility on draft day. Thus, the team could consider taking a talented quarterback prospect like Teddy Bridgewater if he is on the board at pick No. 24. Andy Dalton has been good enough to get the Bengals to the playoffs in each of his three seasons, but he has yet to win a postseason game and the jury is still out on whether he is a franchise quarterback. Bridgewater was regarded as the most pro-ready quarterback in college football for most of the 2013 season, which makes him a candidate to be a first-year starter in the right system.