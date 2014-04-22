2014 NFL Draft: Team-by-team first-round scenarios

Bucky's pick: Gilbert. The Lions must address their cornerback situation after struggling on the perimeter for the past few seasons. The team hasn't started a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback since Dre Bly stepped on the field in the mid-2000s, so it's time for the team to invest a top pick at the position. Gilbert is a natural ball hawk with impact potential as a defender/returner. He possesses the length to challenge the big-bodied receivers in the division, while also displaying a diverse game capable of fitting into any scheme. Thus, a move to nab the top corner in the draft could help the Lions get back on track in 2014.