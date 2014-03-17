2014 NFL Draft primers: Top positional needs for all 32 teams

With the 2014 NFL Draft fast approaching, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah will be taking an up-close look at the main areas of weakness -- and the prospects who could fix them -- for all 32 squads in the league. For more in-depth analysis, be sure to catch "Path to the Draft" on NFL Network at 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
» 1) Safety:Tyrann Mathieu needs a partner in the secondary.
» 2) Offensive tackle: Zack Martin adds much-needed versatility.
» 3) Outside linebacker: John Abraham turns 36 in May.
» 4) Quarterback: Carson Palmer turns 35 in December.
» 1) Edge rusher: Khalil Mack could help solve the team's sack woes.
» 2) Offensive tackle: Protecting Matt Ryan is a top priority.
» 3) Safety: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix would team well with William Moore.
» 4) Tight end: C.J. Fiedorowicz could compete with Levine Toilolo.
» 1) Offensive tackle: Michael Oher's exit leaves a hole at RT.
» 2) Center: Still searching for Matt Birk's replacement.
» 3) Safety: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix would pair nicely with Matt Elam.
» 4) Pass catcher: Steve Smith helps, but Joe Flacco needs more.
» 1) Right tackle: Jake Matthews could start right away.
» 2) Tight end: Eric Ebron could help EJ Manuel grow in Year 2.
» 3) Safety: Jimmie Ward's a versatile Day 2 option.
» 4) Linebacker:Kiko Alonso and C.J. Mosley -- a scary combo.
» 1) Offensive tackle:Cyrus Kouandjio could be a real value pick.
» 2) Wide receiver: Marqise Lee would help a sluggish aerial attack.
» 3) Cornerback: Cornerback depth is key in the NFC South.
» 4) Offensive guard: Don't sleep on Jack Mewhort.
» 1) Safety: Dezmen Southward would bring value.
» 2) Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald can reach the QB.
» 3) Cornerback: Bashaud Breeland would offer depth.
» 4) Running back: Terrance West has big-school ability.
» 1) Defensive end: Dee Ford would bring a nice burst.
» 2) Cornerback: Darqueze Dennard would be tough to pass up.
» 3) Safety: Deone Bucannon is intriguing.
» 4) Offensive line: Ja'Wuan James has potential.
» 1) Quarterback: Derek Carr could solve never-ending QB problem.
» 2) Wide receiver: Sammy Watkins and Josh Gordon? Juicy stuff.
» 3) Offensive line: Multiple positions could use an upgrade.
» 4) Inside linebacker: Karlos Dansby needs partner in the middle.
» 1) Safety: The wait for a playmaking safety could finally be over.
» 2) Defensive end: Anthony Barr is raw, but has huge upside.
» 3) Offensive guard: Dakota Dozier's a solid mid-round option.
» 4) Offensive tackle: Zack Martin would pair well with Tyron Smith.
» 1) Cornerback: Bradley Roby can boost secondary.
» 2) Wide receiver: Jarvis Landry is a real catch.
» 3) Offensive guard: Protecting Peyton Manning.
» 4) Linebacker: Ryan Shazier could fortify the middle.
» 1) Cornerback: Justin Gilbert's a gifted corner and kick returner.
» 2) Wide receiver: Paul Richardson has big-play potential.
» 3) Safety: Deone Bucannon makes sense as a second-rounder.
» 4) Interior offensive line: Weston Richburg would be a perfect fit.
» 1) Safety:The back end of the defense could use an upgrade.
» 2) Tight end: Austin Seferian-Jenkins is an inviting red-zone target.
» 3) Inside linebacker: Ryan Shazier could learn from A.J. Hawk.
» 4) Wide Receiver:Bruce Ellington fits the Packers' mold.
» 1) Quarterback: No one worthy of No. 1 overall pick.
» 2) Outside linebacker: Jadeveon Clowney is the draft's top talent.
» 3) Defensive line: Depth available in middle rounds.
» 4) Right tackle: Position must be addressed.
» 1) Safety:LaRon Landry needs a partner.
» 2) Offensive guard: Brandon Thomas could be a value pick.
» 3) Defensive line: DaQuan Jones is stout run-stopper.
» 4) Cornerback: Jaylen Watkins offers great versatility.
» 1) Quarterback: Derek Carr makes sense in Round 2
» 2) Edge rusher: Khalil Mack fits perfectly in Gus Bradley's defense.
» 3) Wide receiver: Jared Abbrederis could be a fourth-round steal.
» 4) Center: Joel Bitonio can play all along the offensive line.
» 1) Wide receiver: Brandin Cooks would bring explosiveness.
» 2) Offensive guard: Spot can be boosted in third or fourth round.
» 3) Safety: Calvin Pryor and Eric Berry: an imposing pair.
» 4) Cornerback: Bradley Roby fits perfectly.
» 1) Right tackle: Zack Martin would fit well opposite Branden Albert.
» 2) Offensive guard: Who will create lanes for Knowshon Moreno?
» 3) Cornerback: Pierre Desir could add competition at the position.
» 4) Safety: A late-round pick would address this need well.
» 1) Linebacker:C.J. Mosley is the best inside linebacker in the draft.
» 2) Quarterback: Teddy Bridgewater fits in Norv Turner's system.
» 3) Offensive guard: Adrian Peterson needs running lanes.
» 4) Secondary: The Vikes finished 31st in pass defense last year.
» 1) Secondary:The first step to stopping Peyton Manning.
» 2) Defensive line: Louis Nix could learn from Vince Wilfork.
» 3) Tight end: The Pats could trade down and take Jace Amaro.
» 4) Running back: Carlos Hyde would boost this backfield.
» 1) Center:Brian De La Puente leaves a void.
» 2) Outside linebacker:Demarcus Lawrence is a buzzy option.
» 3) Cornerback:Phillip Gaines' stock is rising.
» 4) Wide receiver:Marqise Lee would be tough to pass up.
» 1) Left tackle: Taylor Lewan would be immediate upgrade.
» 2) Tight end: Eric Ebron: Shades of Jeremy Shockey?
» 3) Wide receiver: Pairing Mike Evans with Victor Cruz.
» 4) Defensive tackle: Timmy Jernigan could boost run D.
» 1) Wide receiver: Kelvin Benjamin would fit nicely with Eric Decker.
» 2) Offensive guard:A need they can address later in the draft.
» 3) Outside linebacker: Calvin Pace turns 34 in October.
» 4) Cornerback: More than any other position, Rex Ryan loves CBs.
» 1) Wide receiver: Dreams of Sammy Watkins.
» 2) Quarterback: Is Zach Mettenberger the future?
» 3) Pass rusher: Khalil Mack is an instant sack machine.
» 4) Inside linebacker:C.J. Mosley could be the man.
» 1) Cornerback: Kyle Fuller's stock rising.
» 2) Outside linebacker: Kony Ealy has upside.
» 3) Safety: Deone Bucannon brings size, range and ball skills.
» 4) Wide receiver: Jordan Matthews is Chip Kelly's type.
» 1) Cornerback: Darqueze Dennard's physical style a good fit.
» 2) Wide receiver:Free-agency departures have created a need.
» 3) Defensive line: Stopping the run is key for LeBeau's D.
» 4) Offensive line: You can never have too many.
» 1) Cornerback: Phillip Gaines has great size and toughness.
» 2) Nose tackle: Louis Nix resembles former BC star B.J. Raji.
» 3) Outside linebacker: Dee Ford could pair with Melvin Ingram.
» 4) Wide receiver: Philip Rivers needs a true vertical threat.
» 1) Cornerback: Bradley Roby is a plug-and-play defender.
» 2) Inside linebacker: NaVorro Bowman's coming off a major injury.
» 3) Wide receiver: Paul Richardson's burst could ignite the offense.
» 4) Defensive line:Justin Smith can't play forever.
» 1) Offensive guard: Xavier Su'a-Filo's versatility would help.
» 2) Offensive tackle: Breno Giacomini's departure left a void.
» 3) Wide receiver: Marqise Lee could lighten Percy Harvin's load.
» 4) Defensive end: Who'll replace five-technique DL Red Bryant?
» 1) Offensive tackle: Greg Robinson could bolster line.
» 2) Safety: More help coming for T.J. McDonald?
» 3) Cornerback: Youth movement might continue.
» 4) Wide receiver: Sammy Watkins would be true No. 1.
» 1) Wide receiver: Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson? Scary good.
» 2) Offensive guard: Bucs need depth on the O-line.
» 3) Sam linebacker: Telvin Smith is Lovie Smith's kind of player.
» 4) Quarterback: McCown keeping Johnny Football's seat warm?
» 1) Cornerback: Suddenly, there's a hole opposite Jason McCourty.
» 2) Running back: Bishop Sankey has the skills to replace CJ2K.
» 3) Quarterback: Ken Whisenhunt needs to figure out this position.
» 4) Offensive tackle: How about a swing guy on Day 3 for depth?