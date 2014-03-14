2014 NFL Draft order: Top three needs for all 32 teams

The first big wave of free agency has had plenty of impact on the 2014 NFL Draft. Below is a look at the draft order, with the top three needs for each team. The order of the teams is determined by record (using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker and alphabetical order as a second). Teams 21-32 are playoff teams, and those teams' draft order was determined based on postseason results. For ties not broken by strength-of-schedule or divisional and conference tie-breakers, a coin toss was used to determine the order.
1. Houston Texans
2013 Record: 2-14
Team needs: QB, RT, OLB
Analysis: The Texans have been relatively quiet in free agency and quarterback remains their top need. I'm not convinced Case Keenum is the long-term answer. I would be very surprised if they passed on the top signal-caller in this draft.
2. St. Louis Rams (from Redskins)
2013 Record: 7-9 (Redskins, 3-13)
Team needs: WR, OL, S
Analysis:Rodger Saffold's return will plug one hole on the offensive line and his versatility means the Rams could address either tackle or guard in a strong OL draft. They have drafted several wide receivers in the last few years, but they still need a true No. 1 wide receiver. Tavon Austin has a bright future in the slot, but they still need a go-to-guy on the outside.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
2013 Record: 4-12
Team needs: QB, RB, OT
Analysis: The Jaguars needed to upgrade their defensive front and they've done so with an aggressive free agency approach, by re-signing Jason Babin and adding Chris Clemons, Red Bryant and Ziggy Hood. Now, the clear draft focus has to be quarterback.
4. Cleveland Browns
2013 Record: 4-12
Team needs: QB, OG, RB
Analysis: I will be very surprised if the Browns take any position other than a quarterback with their top pick, especially after releasing Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell during the first week of free agency. They are loaded with extra picks in this draft, and they could package a few of them to move up for a QB of their liking.
5. Oakland Raiders
2013 Record: 4-12
Team needs: QB, OL, WR
Analysis: The Raiders, like three of the four teams drafting directly in front of them, are unsettled at quarterback. They could also use a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. The free-agent additions of DE Justin Tuck and OLB LaMarr Woodley filled some needs. They are high on second-year OT Menelik Watson and newly acquired OT Austin Howard. However, they could use a talent upgrade at the guard spots and someone to push their two starting tackles.
6. Atlanta Falcons
2013 Record: 4-12
Team needs: OLB, OT, TE
Analysis: The Falcons got much bigger on defense with the free-agent additions of DE Tyson Jackson and DT Paul Soliai, but they are still in dire need of a dynamic edge rusher. An offensive tackle like Jake Matthews would also make a lot of sense with the top pick. It's a good tight end crop to find a replacement for Tony Gonzalez.
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2013 Record: 4-12
Needs: OT, OG, CB
Analysis: New GM Jason Licht was ultra aggressive in free agency but the Buccaneers could still use another guard and tackle (Michigan's Taylor Lewan would be a good fit with top pick) as well as more depth at corner. I wouldn't be shocked either if the Bucs used their top pick on a quarterback even after signing Josh McCown in free agency.
8. Minnesota Vikings
2013 Record: 5-10-1
Team needs: QB, OG, S
Analysis: In free agency, the Vikings kept their young pass rusher (Everson Griffen) and made additions to the cornerback spot. However, I don't believe Matt Cassel is the answer at QB, a position that will likely be addressed early in the draft.
9. Buffalo Bills
2013 Record: 6-10
Team needs: RT, LB, WR
Analysis: The Bills are set at one tackle spot with Cordy Glenn but they could use an upgrade on the opposite side. They added Keith Rivers in free agency but he's never lived up to his first-round billing, so LB still remains a position of need. If Sammy Watkins would somehow fall to No. 9, it would be difficult for Buffalo to pass.
10. Detroit Lions
2013 Record: 7-9
Team needs: S, CB, OT
Analysis: The Lions lack a playmaking safety and could also use an upgrade at cornerback, where it might be smart for them to draft more than one in the early rounds. Golden Tate was a nice pickup in free agency and eases the WR need a bit.
11. Tennessee Titans
2013 Record: 7-9
Team needs: QB, CB, RB
Analysis: The Titans are a sleeper team to select a quarterback in the first round, and if not, they will likely address it somewhere because of Jake Locker's inability to stay healthy. Also, they must replace Pro Bowl cornerback Alterraun Verner.
12. New York Giants
2013 Record: 7-9
Team needs: DT, WR, CB
Analysis: The Giants have been busy in free agency, adding depth to the offensive line and securing a power running back. They did suffer a couple losses along the defensive line, including DE Justin Tuck and DT Linval Joseph, that could be addressed early in the draft. They are also in need of some more speed and athleticism in the secondary.
13. St. Louis Rams
2013 Record: 7-9
Team needs: WR, OL, S
Analysis: If the Rams want to upgrade the safety position, they could easily slide down the board, collect some extra picks and still land one of the two elite safety prospects in this draft. They could address their need at wide receiver -- a position of strength and depth in this draft -- in the later rounds.
14. Chicago Bears
2013 Record: 8-8
Team needs: S, CB, DT
Analysis:Lamarr Houston was a nice addition to this defensive front but they still have plenty of issues on that side of the ball that need to be addressed in the draft.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
2013 Record: 8-8
Team needs: CB, DL, WR
Analysis: The Steelers brought in safety help (Mike Mitchell) during the early portion of the free agency period but they need to add some youth to the cornerback spot.
16. Dallas Cowboys
2013 Record: 8-8
Team needs: DT, DE, S
Analysis: The Cowboys must replace DE DeMarcus Ware and DT Jason Hatcher and they are desperate for an impact safety. The safety position has been an issue for the past few years and it wouldn't be a surprise if they decided to address that problem with their first-round pick.
17. Baltimore Ravens
2013 Record: 8-8
Team needs: C, RT, S
Analysis: The Ravens locked up OT Eugene Monroe to play the left side but they need to replace Michael Oher on the right side. They also need to land a starting safety to play alongside Matt Elam, last year's top pick.
18. New York Jets
2013 Record: 8-8
Team needs: OG, WR, CB
Analysis: The Jets added Eric Decker in free agency but they could use another playmaker at wide receiver. Fortunately, this draft is loaded at the position and they could address other needs in the first round.
19. Miami Dolphins
2013 Record: 8-8
Team needs: RT, OG, RB
Analysis: Offensive tackle Branden Albert was a nice addition in free agency, but there's still plenty of work to be done with the offensive line. The Dolphins also need to find a three-down running back.
20. Arizona Cardinals
2013 Record: 10-6
Team needs: CB, S, QB
Analysis: The Cardinals already addressed their biggest need when they signed LT Jared Veldheer in free agency. With Carson Palmer 34 years old, they need to start thinking about his eventual replacement.
21. Green Bay Packers
2013 Record: 8-7-1
Team needs: DL, S, WR
Analysis: The Packers paid top dollar to keep CB Sam Shields but they have some work to do in their defensive front, although bringing back B.J. Raji helps. Green Bay will also need to find TE Jermichael Finley's replacement.
22. Philadelphia Eagles
2013 Record: 10-6
Team needs: S, OLB, DL
Analysis: The Eagles added one safety in free agency (Malcolm Jenkins) but they still need another one.
23. Kansas City Chiefs
2013 Record: 11-5
Team needs: WR, OG, S
Analysis: The Chiefs lost two solid offensive guards in free agency (Jon Asamoah and Geoff Schwartz) and didn't land an impact wide receiver. Both areas should be addressed in the draft.
24. Cincinnati Bengals
2013 Record: 11-5
Team needs: DE, OL, CB
Analysis: The Bengals must replace DE Michael Johnson and OT Anthony Collins, and they need to add some young talent to the cornerback position.
25. San Diego Chargers
2013 Record: 9-7
Team needs: CB, NT, WR
Analysis: The Chargers need to upgrade the cornerback position and they need another young receiver to complement rising star Keenan Allen.
26. Cleveland Browns (from Colts)
2013 Record: 4-12 (Colts, 11-5)
Team needs: QB, OG, RB
Analysis: If the Browns pass on a quarterback with the fourth pick, they could grab one at 26, the pick they acquired from the Colts in the Trent Richardson trade. There are plenty of needs on offense.
27. New Orleans Saints
2013 Record: 11-5
Team needs: CB, OL, OLB
Analysis: The addition of Jairus Byrd gives the Saints one of the top safety tandems in the league. However, they still need to add an edge rusher and must upgrade the offensive line, especially at tackle. With all of the young, talented quarterbacks in the NFC, you can never have enough corners.
28. Carolina Panthers
2013 Record: 12-4
Team needs: OT, DB, WR
Analysis: The Panthers need to give Cam Newton more weapons on the outside, especially now with Steve Smith and Ted Ginn gone. They also must address the free agency losses of FS Mike Mitchell and CB Captain Munnerlyn in the secondary.
29. New England Patriots
2013 Record: 12-4
Team needs: DL, C, WR
Analysis: The Patriots need to get younger and more explosive in their defensive line. They have some promising young wideouts but they lack someone with the potential to be a true No. 1 receiver.
30. San Francisco 49ers
2013 Record: 12-4
Team needs: WR, C, DL
Analysis: The 49ers have tremendous talent on their roster but they could use an explosive wide receiver and more depth along the defensive front. Daniel Kilgore was re-signed to man the center position but it wouldn't hurt to bring in some competition.
31. Denver Broncos
2013 Record: 13-3
Team needs: CB, WR, LB
Analysis: The Broncos hit several home runs in free agency but they need more depth at the three spots mentioned above.
32. Seattle Seahawks
2013 Record: 13-3
Team needs: WR, TE, DL
Analysis: The Seahawks are loaded in the secondary and have plenty of pass rushers. However, they could use a big body up front to replace Red Bryant and a new weapon in the passing game for Russell Wilson to replace Golden Tate.
Teams currently without first-round pick after trading it away
Indianapolis Colts (traded to Browns)
2013 Record: 11-5
Team needs: S, WR, LB
Analysis: The Colts upgraded their defensive front by signing Arthur Jones but they must replace long-time starting safety Antoine Bethea. Would be nice to get Andrew Luck another receiving weapon, too.
Washington Redskins (traded to Rams)
2013 Record: 3-13
Team needs: S, OL, LB
Analysis: I love the addition of DE Jason Hatcher, but the back seven still has several holes that need to be filled.