2014 NFL Draft order: Top three needs for all 32 teams

The first big wave of free agency has had plenty of impact on the 2014 NFL Draft. Below is a look at the draft order, with the top three needs for each team. The order of the teams is determined by record (using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker and alphabetical order as a second). Teams 21-32 are playoff teams, and those teams' draft order was determined based on postseason results. For ties not broken by strength-of-schedule or divisional and conference tie-breakers, a coin toss was used to determine the order.