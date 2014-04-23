2014 NFL Draft order

The official round-by-round order for the 2014 NFL Draft, including the 32 compensatory picks awarded to 13 different teams:
Round 1
Pick
1. Houston Texans
2. St. Louis Rams (from Washington Redskins)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
4. Cleveland Browns
5. Oakland Raiders
6. Atlanta Falcons
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Minnesota Vikings
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Detroit Lions
11. Tennessee Titans
12. New York Giants
13. St. Louis Rams
14. Chicago Bears
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
16. Dallas Cowboys
17. Baltimore Ravens
18. New York Jets
19. Miami Dolphins
20. Arizona Cardinals
21. Green Bay Packers
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Kansas City Chiefs
24. Cincinnati Bengals
25. San Diego Chargers
26. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis Colts)
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Carolina Panthers
29. New England Patriots
30. San Francisco 49ers
31. Denver Broncos
32. Seattle Seahawks
Round 2
Pick (overall)
1 (33). Houston Texans
2 (34). Washington Redskins
3 (35). Cleveland Browns
4 (36). Oakland Raiders
5 (37). Atlanta Falcons
6 (38). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (39). Jacksonville Jaguars
8 (40). Minnesota Vikings
9 (41). Buffalo Bills
10 (42). Tennessee Titans
11 (43). New York Giants
12 (44). St. Louis Rams
13 (45). Detroit Lions
14 (46). Pittsburgh Steelers
15 (47). Dallas Cowboys
16 (48). Baltimore Ravens
17 (49). New York Jets
18 (50). Miami Dolphins
19 (51). Chicago Bears
20 (52). Arizona Cardinals
21 (53). Green Bay Packers
22 (54). Philadelphia Eagles
23 (55). Cincinnati Bengals
24 (56). San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City Chiefs)
25 (57). San Diego Chargers
26 (58). New Orleans Saints
27 (59). Indianapolis Colts
28 (60). Carolina Panthers
29 (61). San Francisco 49ers
30 (62). New England Patriots
31 (63). Denver Broncos
32 (64). Seattle Seahawks
Round 3
Pick (overall)
1 (65). Houston Texans
2 (66). Washington Redskins
3 (67). Oakland Raiders
4 (68). Atlanta Falcons
5 (69). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 (70). Jacksonville Jaguars
7 (71). Cleveland Browns
8 (72). Minnesota Vikings
9 (73). Buffalo Bills
10 (74). New York Giants
11 (75). St. Louis Rams
12 (76). Detroit Lions
13 (77). San Francisco 49ers (from Tennessee Titans)
14 (78). Dallas Cowboys
15 (79). Baltimore Ravens
16 (80). New York Jets
17 (81). Miami Dolphins
18 (82). Chicago Bears
19 (83). Cleveland Browns (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 (84). Arizona Cardinals
21 (85). Green Bay Packers
22 (86). Philadelphia Eagles
23 (87). Kansas City Chiefs
24 (88). Cincinnati Bengals
25 (89). San Diego Chargers
26 (90). Indianapolis Colts
27 (91). New Orleans Saints
28 (92). Carolina Panthers
29 (93). New England Patriots
30 (94). San Francisco 49ers
31 (95). Denver Broncos
32 (96). Minnesota Vikings (from Seattle Seahawks)
33 (97). Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)
34 (98). Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
35 (99). Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
36 (100). San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
Round 4
Pick (overall)
1 (101). Houston Texans
2 (102). Washington Redskins
3 (103). Atlanta Falcons
4 (104). New York Jets (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
5 (105). Jacksonville Jaguars
6 (106). Cleveland Browns
7 (107). Oakland Raiders
8 (108). Minnesota Vikings
9 (109). Buffalo Bills
10 (110). St. Louis Rams
11 (111). Detroit Lions
12 (112). Tennessee Titans
13 (113). New York Giants
14 (114). Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens)
15 (115). New York Jets
16 (116). Miami Dolphins
17 (117). Chicago Bears
18 (118). Pittsburgh Steelers
19 (119). Dallas Cowboys
20 (120). Arizona Cardinals
21 (121). Green Bay Packers
22 (122). Philadelphia Eagles
23 (123). Cincinnati Bengals
24 (124). Kansas City Chiefs
25 (125). San Diego Chargers
26 (126). New Orleans Saints
27 (127). Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis Colts)
28 (128). Carolina Panthers
29 (129). San Francisco 49ers
30 (130). New England Patriots
31 (131). Denver Broncos
32 (132). Seattle Seahawks
33 (133). Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
34 (134). Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
35 (135). Houston Texans (compensatory selection)
36 (136). Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
37 (137). New York Jets (compensatory selection)
38 (138). Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
39 (139). Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
40 (140). New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
Round 5
Pick (overall)
1 (141). Houston Texans
2 (142). Washington Redskins
3 (143). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 (144). Jacksonville Jaguars
5 (145). Cleveland Browns
6 (146). Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders)
7 (147). Atlanta Falcons
8 (148). Minnesota Vikings
9 (149). Buffalo Bills
10 (150). Jacksonville Jaguars (from Detroit Lions)
11 (151). Tennessee Titans
12 (152). New York Giants
13 (153). St. Louis Rams
14 (154). New York Jets
15 (155). Miami Dolphins
16 (156). Chicago Bears
17 (157). Pittsburgh Steelers
18 (158). Dallas Cowboys
19 (159). Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens)
20 (160). Arizona Cardinals
21 (161). Green Bay Packers
22 (162). Philadelphia Eagles
23 (163). Kansas City Chiefs
24 (164). Cincinnati Bengals
25 (165). San Diego Chargers
26 (166). Indianapolis Colts
27 (167). New Orleans Saints
28 (168). Carolina Panthers
29 (169). New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles)
30 (170). San Francisco 49ers
31 (171). Denver Broncos
32 (172). Seattle Seahawks
33 (173). Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)
34 (174). New York Giants (compensatory selection)
35 (175). Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
36 (176). Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
Round 6
Pick (overall)
1 (177). Houston Texans
2 (178). Washington Redskins
3 (179). Jacksonville Jaguars
4 (180). Cleveland Browns
5 (181). Houston Texans (from Oakland Raiders)
6 (182). Atlanta Falcons
7 (183). Chicago Bears (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
8 (184). Minnesota Vikings
9 (185). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills)
10 (186). Tennessee Titans
11 (187). New York Giants
12 (188). St. Louis Rams
13 (189). Detroit Lions
14 (190). Miami Dolphins
15 (191). Chicago Bears
16 (192). Pittsburgh Steelers
17 (193). Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas Cowboys)
18 (194). Baltimore Ravens
19 (195). New York Jets
20 (196). Arizona Cardinals
21 (197). Green Bay Packers
22 (198). New England Patriots (from Philadelphia Eagles)
23 (199). Cincinnati Bengals
24 (200). Kansas City Chiefs
25 (201). San Diego Chargers
26 (202). New Orleans Saints
27 (203). Indianapolis Colts
28 (204). Carolina Panthers
29 (205). Jacksonville Jaguars (from San Francisco 49ers)
30 (206). New England Patriots
31 (207). Denver Broncos
32 (208). Seattle Seahawks
33 (209). New York Jets (compensatory selection)
34 (210). New York Jets (compensatory selection)
35 (211). Houston Texans (compensatory selection)
36 (212). Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
37 (213). New York Jets (compensatory selection)
38 (214). St. Louis Rams (compensatory selection)
39 (215). Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)
Round 7
Pick (overall)
1 (216). Houston Texans
2 (217). Washington Redskins
3 (218). Cleveland Browns
4 (219). Oakland Raiders
5 (220). Atlanta Falcons
6 (221). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (222). Jacksonville Jaguars
8 (223). Minnesota Vikings
9 (224). Buffalo Bills
10 (225). Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants)
11 (226). St. Louis Rams
12 (227). Detroit Lions
13 (228). Tennessee Titans
14 (229). Dallas Cowboys (from Chicago Bears)
15 (230). Pittsburgh Steelers
16 (231). Dallas Cowboys
17 (232). Indianapolis Colts (from Baltimore Ravens)
18 (233). New York Jets
19 (234). Miami Dolphins
20 (235). Oakland Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
21 (236). Green Bay Packers
22 (237). Philadelphia Eagles
23 (238). Dallas Cowboys (from Kansas City Chiefs)
24 (239). Cincinnati Bengals
25 (240). San Diego Chargers
26 (241). St. Louis Rams (from Indianapolis Colts)
27 (242). San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)
28 (243). San Francisco 49ers (from Carolina Panthers)
29 (244). New England Patriots
30 (245). San Francisco 49ers
31 (246). Denver Broncos
32 (247). Oakland Raiders (from Seattle Seahawks)
33 (248). Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
34 (249). St. Louis Rams (compensatory selection)
35 (250). St. Louis Rams (compensatory selection)
36 (251). Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
37 (252). Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
38 (253). Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
39 (254). Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
40 (255). Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
41 (256). Houston Texans (compensatory selection)