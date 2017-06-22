2014 NFL Draft do-over: Derek Carr goes to Texans first overall

Three years is still the standard, though first-round picks are sure to get the benefit of the full 36 months. Well, the Class of 2014 has had that time frame to show what it can do, which makes this a perfect time to re-evaluate the pecking order from three years ago. If we were to "redo" the 2014 NFL Draft, how would teams change their picks? Which Day 2 picks would climb into Day 1? What would the Texans do in that top spot? The conjecture could go on for hours. Or 32 "new" picks, which is precisely what we did below, starting with ...