2014 NFL Draft: Burning questions for first round -- and beyond

No argument here. Evans is the one name that might stand out to some, but I think the sure-handed, big-bodied Texas A&M product is going to be a star. And I think this quintet makes plenty of sense when you examine the draft order, too: Houston selects Clowney, St. Louis grabs Robinson, Jacksonville can't wait to take Mack, Cleveland pairs Watkins with Josh Gordon and Oakland snatches up Evans. Of course, some team could get giddy about Johnny Football, or Jake Matthews might sneak in.