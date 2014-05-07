2014 fantasy sleepers

Published: May 07, 2014 at 09:49 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

It might be the offseason, but fantasy never sleeps. That doesn't mean we don't have sleepers. Each week, Adam Rank takes a look at some of the players who could make a sneaky impact for your respective fantasy rosters in 2014.

Justin Hunter

Adam Rank believes Justin Hunter has the makings of a fantasy stud for 2014, and has him as one of his offseason sleepers. Find out why. Read

Jermaine Kearse/Jarrett Boykin

The release of the NFL schedule has Adam Rank shining the sleeper spotlight on a pair of receivers who could make names for themselves in 2014. Read

Christine Michael

Adam Rank has some experience with Seattle running back Robert Turbin, sort of. But it's Christine Michael who is drawing the sleeper attention this year. Read

Marcus Lattimore

Things that no one wants to see: Grisly TV deaths and Marcus Lattimore's knee injury. Adam Rank finds the positive in both for Rank's 11. Read

Jeremy Maclin

DeSean Jackson's move to Washington has led to discussions of a number of different fantasy players. Except Jeremy Maclin. Adam Rank takes care of that by looking at the Eagles' new presumed No. 1 receiver. Read

Khiry Robinson

Once again, Rank goes deep album cut to come up with this Saints running back. He also makes some comparisons to pizza toppings. It will all make sense soon. Probably. Read

Andre Ellington

Adam Rank was going to hold Andre Ellington back as one of his "hole cards" for the 2014 season. Consider yourselves fortunate that Rank's better nature allowed him to share the Cardinals go-to back. Read

Latavius Murray

Montee Ball

Adam Rank's offseason look at fantasy diamonds in the rough begins in the Broncos backfield, where the heir apparent to Knowshon Moreno is set to take a big step forward in his second season. Read

