2014 fantasy football profiles and projections (RB 1-16)

Lynch put up another solid season in 2013, rushing for 1,200-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns for the third straight campaign. The bruising back out of California has now finished no worse than fifth in fantasy points at his position since 2011, and at 28 he should still have another season or two of success in the stat sheets. However, there is the threat that he could lose some work to Robert Turbin and Christine Michael, as coach Pete Carroll looks to protect his offensive centerpiece from being overworked. In an offense that leans on the run, Lynch should still see more than enough work to help the Seahawks and fantasy fans alike. He should still be off the board in the first half of the first round in most 2014 drafts, despite his recent holdout which ended on good terms.