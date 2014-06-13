2014 fantasy football profiles and projections: (LBs 16-30)

There are some men you just can't keep down, and Davis is one of them. In 2011, Davis suffered his third ligament tear on the same knee, and some (including him at the time) thought his career might be over. Fast forward to last season, when Davis put up career numbers and helped the Panthers reach the playoffs for the first time in five years. Moreover, he probably helped a few fantasy teams reach the same peak thanks to his 126 fantasy points. Davis and teammate Luke Kuechly were forces in the Panthers linebacker corps, and nothing is changing heading into 2014. The vaunted defensive line in is still in front of Davis and Kuechly, helping to create space for them to make plays. Davis should be a safe bet to at least repeat his production from 2013, and possibly surpass it if he gets his hands on a few more turnovers.