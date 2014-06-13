2014 fantasy football profiles and projections (D/ST 1-15)

The Chiefs went from NFL.com sleeper pick to the top fantasy defense in all of the league during the 2013 season. The Chiefs took the fantasy world by storm last season with monster weeks against the Jaguars and Cowboys to open the year. But it was a huge game against the Eagles in Week 3 that really put them on the fantasy map for good. And the team figures to once again be in the mix for top fantasy defenses in 2014. The Chiefs added some depth in the draft with DE Dee Ford and CB Phillip Gaines to ensure this team is ready to take on the likes of Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers in the coming season. One bit of caution, the Chiefs need to find a return presence to make up for the loss of Dexter McCluster who went to the Tennessee Titans.