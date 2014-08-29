2014 fantasy football draft guide

Below is a collection of fantasy football photo essays with all of the information you need to know before you draft or before the 2014 season kicks off next Thursday when the Green Bay Packerstake on the Seattle Seahawks.
Fantasy football changes in a hurry. Here are 14 things we saw last season that aren't likely to happen again.
Everyone needs sleepers in fantasy football, but no one wins a fantasy championship without a few studs. We count down the top 25 fantasy players for 2014.
Everybody loves a good value, especially when it comes to fantasy football. Here are the current 20 best value players based on their average draft position (ADP).
Many of you will face tough decisions during your drafts on players with question marks; some of those players will be the single-biggest reason you contend for a title or struggle to contend. With that said, here are the 10 biggest "risks" who will affect your fantasy football draft ... for better or worse.
Several big name fantasy players enter 2014 with welcoming or warning signs attached to them. Michael Fabiano has the breakdown here.