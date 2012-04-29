2013 NFL Draft: Top five prospects by position

Nick Saban knows how to recruit linebackers -- and fully utilize their talent. Mosley was lost at times behind big names like Upshaw and Hightower, but he is a big hitter and quick closer. Reddick and Minter are two others who will come out from the shadows in 2012, while everyone already has seen Te'o effectively plug the middle for the Irish. Skov is coming back from injury, but would have been considered top 50 if he came out this year due to his size and heady play.