2013 NFL Draft: St. Louis Rams, Minnesota Vikings fill big needs

After the Vikings traded back into the first round, many pundits (myself included) assumed they were coming up to land Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o. However, their target ended up being an explosive offensive player: Tennessee's Cordarrelle Patterson. The wide receiver, who began the draft process as a likely top-15 pick, ended up falling on many teams' draft boards following less-than-stellar performances during NFL Scouting Combine interviews. He has an exceptional mix of size, speed and playmaking ability, and he can also return punts and kicks. It might take a little time for Patterson to get a handle on the entire playbook, but he can do plenty of damage in a few simple packages of plays.