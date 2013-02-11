2013 NFL Draft's top prospect: Luke Joeckel vs. Chance Warmack

Brandt: How the draft has evolved
Before the bright lights of NYC, the draft featured old magazines and rolls of quarters. Gil Brandt reminisces. More ...
One of the fascinating things about the draft process is how two scouts can look at the same class of prospects and come to completely different conclusions. There is much room for interpretation.
That fact is especially relevant in years like this one, when there is no clear-cut top talent. Absent relatively automatic draft picks like Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III, the skill of a team's personnel department takes on an extra level of importance.
With that in mind, former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks -- two veterans of the draft-preparation trenches -- attempt to identify the best overall prospect in the 2013 draft class, providing a taste of the debates that will rage across the league as April's event draws closer.
Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah will regularly debate hot-button issues related to the draft as we move through the preparation process. Follow them on Twitter @BuckyBrooks and @MoveTheSticks.