2013 NFL Draft kicks off live tonight on NFL Network

Stay tuned to NFL Network all day today for live coverage of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs (barring a trade) are on the clock at 8 p.m. ET, but we'll have wall-to-wall coverage starting with "2013 NFL Draft Kickoff" at 1 p.m. ET, when we'll talk to the first coach in the hot seat, the Chiefs' Andy Reid, along with the Denver Broncos' John Elway, the Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones, the Oakland Raiders' Dennis Allen and St. Louis Rams general manager Les Snead about their teams' approach going into tonight's pressure-packed event.
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
» Get a head start on the biggest day of the NFL offseason with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani stops by the set to talk football with Eric Davis and Nate Burleson, while Emmitt Smith and Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher supply the football cred. Plus, all the latest up-to-the-minute news from around the NFL.
» Rich Eisen takes part in the annual NFL.com talent mock draft, hosted by NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock. Joining Rich are Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Brian Billick, Dave Dameshek, Melissa Stark, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah.
» NFL.com's Ian Rapoport has all the last-minute buzz on potential draft-day trades.
» Adam Schein has nine predictions for the draft in The Schein Nine. And check back early Friday as Adam rates Round 1's winners and losers.
» First-round mocks are fun, but they only tell 1/7 of the story. Josh Norris tackles the challenge of predicting all seven rounds.
» Former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah unveils his final mock draft of 2013. And check out all our experts' draft boards at NFL.com's Mock Draft Central.
» NFL Evolution.com reports on how USA Football's Heads Up Football program resonates with 2013 NFL Draft prospects like Florida's Sharrif Floyd.
» NFL Network soon will unveil its Top 100 players of 2013, as voted on by the players. In the meantime, have your say with Fan's Choice voting.