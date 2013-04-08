2013 NFL Draft: Biggest needs, potential targets for all 32 teams

As we close in on the 2013 NFL Draft (April 25-27 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City), our analysts preview each team's biggest needs.
» Buffalo Bills: Is WR a bigger need than QB?
» Miami Dolphins: Major splash might be coming.
» New England Patriots:*Markus Wheaton* could make sense.
» New York Jets: Facing a long list of issues.
» Baltimore Ravens: Ozzie Newsome will work his magic.
» Cincinnati Bengals: Tavon Austin might be missing spark.
» Cleveland Browns:*Dee Milliner* would make D scary.
» Pittsburgh Steelers: Pressure is on to get this draft right.
» Houston Texans: Targeting a playmaker.
» Indianapolis Colts: Defense could use a hand (or two).
» Jacksonville Jaguars: Draft Geno Smith or wait on QB?
» Tennessee Titans: Ground game could use Chance Warmack.
» Denver Broncos: John Elway knows how much an RB can help.
» Kansas City Chiefs:*Luke Joeckel* at No. 1? Safe -- and smart.
» Oakland Raiders: Sharrif Floyd makes sense.
» Dallas Cowboys: Kenny Vaccaro ... come on down!
» New York Giants: Hit linebacker high -- and maybe twice.
» Philadelphia Eagles:*Geno Smith* just one of many possibilities.
» Washington Redskins: Boosting secondary is key.
» Chicago Bears: Manti Te'o is the perfect fit.
» Detroit Lions:*Ziggy Ansah* to don Honolulu blue?
» Minnesota Vikings: After stockpiling picks, options abound.
» Atlanta Falcons:*Jamar Taylor* slots in nicely at corner.
» Carolina Panthers: More problems than one draft can solve.
» New Orleans Saints: Defense can't get much worse.
» Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Darrelle Revis will dictate offseason.
» Arizona Cardinals: Must upgrade OT to protect Carson Palmer.
» San Francisco 49ers: Dashon Goldson's exit leaves hole at safety.
» Seattle Seahawks: Loaded roster could use depth in certain spots.
» St. Louis Rams: Is Tavon Austin the weapon this team's dying for?