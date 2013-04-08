2013 NFL Draft: Biggest needs, potential targets for all 32 teams

As we close in on the 2013 NFL Draft (April 25-27 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City), our analysts preview each team's biggest needs.

AFC East

» Buffalo Bills: Is WR a bigger need than QB?

» Miami Dolphins: Major splash might be coming.

» New England Patriots:*Markus Wheaton* could make sense.

» New York Jets: Facing a long list of issues.

AFC North

» Baltimore Ravens: Ozzie Newsome will work his magic.

» Cincinnati Bengals: Tavon Austin might be missing spark.

» Cleveland Browns:*Dee Milliner* would make D scary.

» Pittsburgh Steelers: Pressure is on to get this draft right.

AFC South

» Houston Texans: Targeting a playmaker.

» Indianapolis Colts: Defense could use a hand (or two).

» Jacksonville Jaguars: Draft Geno Smith or wait on QB?

» Tennessee Titans: Ground game could use Chance Warmack.

AFC West

» Denver Broncos: John Elway knows how much an RB can help.

» Kansas City Chiefs:*Luke Joeckel* at No. 1? Safe -- and smart.

» Oakland Raiders: Sharrif Floyd makes sense.

» San Diego Chargers: Protecting Philip Rivers is prime objective.

NFC East

» Dallas Cowboys: Kenny Vaccaro ... come on down!

» New York Giants: Hit linebacker high -- and maybe twice.

» Philadelphia Eagles:*Geno Smith* just one of many possibilities.

» Washington Redskins: Boosting secondary is key.

NFC North

» Chicago Bears: Manti Te'o is the perfect fit.

» Detroit Lions:*Ziggy Ansah* to don Honolulu blue?

» Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers can't do it all.

» Minnesota Vikings: After stockpiling picks, options abound.

NFC South

» Atlanta Falcons:*Jamar Taylor* slots in nicely at corner.

» Carolina Panthers: More problems than one draft can solve.

» New Orleans Saints: Defense can't get much worse.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Darrelle Revis will dictate offseason.

NFC West

» Arizona Cardinals: Must upgrade OT to protect Carson Palmer.

» San Francisco 49ers: Dashon Goldson's exit leaves hole at safety.

» Seattle Seahawks: Loaded roster could use depth in certain spots.

» St. Louis Rams: Is Tavon Austin the weapon this team's dying for?

