Burleson missed most of the 2012 campaign due to an injured leg, but he's expected to be fine for this season. The veteran out of Nevada will be the favorite to start opposite Calvin Johnson since Titus Young has been released, and Burleson also has the advantage of playing in a pass-based offense with Matthew Stafford under center. With that said, it's tough to expect much more than 700-800 yards with four to six touchdowns from the 31-year old wideout. With little to no room under his statistical ceiling, Burleson shouldn't be considered more than a late-round choice.