2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (WRs 49-64)

Moore put up career bests in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season, but there is still a lot of room for statistical improvement. During his first seven games, the Tennessee product averaged 69.3 yards, scored four touchdowns and appeared to be on the verge of his first 1,000-yard campaign. He wasn't so successful in his final eight games, though, as he averaged 32.0 yards and found the end zone just three times. At 24 and entering his third NFL season, Moore could be in line to emerge as a nice fantasy football sleeper in 2013. He possesses the skills, speed and playmaking abilities to be the No. 1 option in the Raiders pass attack - Moore just needs to be more consistent overall in the stat sheets. With Darrius Heyward-Bey and Brandon Myers both out of the mix, he should see more than his share of targets in 2013.