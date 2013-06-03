 Skip to main content
2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (WRs 49-64)

Published: Jun 03, 2013 at 02:11 AM

Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports/NFL.com

Moore put up career bests in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season, but there is still a lot of room for statistical improvement. During his first seven games, the Tennessee product averaged 69.3 yards, scored four touchdowns and appeared to be on the verge of his first 1,000-yard campaign. He wasn't so successful in his final eight games, though, as he averaged 32.0 yards and found the end zone just three times. At 24 and entering his third NFL season, Moore could be in line to emerge as a nice fantasy football sleeper in 2013. He possesses the skills, speed and playmaking abilities to be the No. 1 option in the Raiders pass attack - Moore just needs to be more consistent overall in the stat sheets. With Darrius Heyward-Bey and Brandon Myers both out of the mix, he should see more than his share of targets in 2013.

A talented wideout out of Oklahoma, Broyles showed some flashes of potential as a rookie before suffering a torn ACL and missing the final six games. Unfortunately, it was the second ACL tear he suffered in as many years, one to his right knee and one to his left. Whether he'll be back in time for Week 1 remains to be seen, but he's someone to keep an eye on during training camp and the preseason. If he has no setbacks and can return in time for the opener, Broyles will have some late-round appeal. Otherwise, fantasy leaguers can simply leave him to the waiver wire to start the 2013 campaign.

Hartline is coming off the best statistical season of his career, posting 74 catches for 1,083 yards. However, he barely finished among the top 40 wide receivers based on fantasy points because of the fact that he found the end zone just once - that's the third time in the last three years that Hartline has scored just one time. He's still the No. 2 option in the pass attack after the offseason addition of veteran speedster Mike Wallace, but the additions of Brandon Gibson and Dustin Keller may lead to a decrease in targets for Hartline in 2013. A fantasy reserve, Hartline should be considered in the later rounds.

Sanu showed some flashes of statistical potential as a rookie, recording a combined four touchdowns and 34.60 fantasy points in his final three games before suffering a season-ending foot ailment. The Rutgers product is expected to be back 100 percent in time for the 2013 campaign and will be considered the favorite to start opposite fantasy superstar A.J. Green, so Sanu will have some upside. While he won't turn into the next Chad Johnson or T.J. Houshmandzadeh overnight, he's still a player to watch in camp and is well worth a late-round selection as a potential deep sleeper candidate.

Floyd was considered a potential draft bargain heading into last season, but he once again failed to make a consistent or significant impact. He finished 36th in fantasy points among wideouts and ended the year on injured reserve with an ankle ailment. With the emergence of Danario Alexander, the return of Vincent Brown and the selection of Keenan Allen in the draft, Floyd will be hard pressed to duplicate the 814 yards and five touchdowns he scored in 2012. In fact, Floyd appears to have hit his statistical ceiling. He's only worth a late-round draft pick as a No. 5 wide receiver.

A rookie out of Marshall, Dobson could make at least a decent impact in his first pro season. A talented wideout with size and speed, he'll be in the mix to start on a Patriots roster that doesn't have any sure things at the position outside of Danny Amendola. It also doesn't hurt to have a future Hall of Famer in Tom Brady throwing him the football. In a best-case scenario where he earns a big role, Dobson will be worth a late-rounder in seasonal leagues. He also an interesting dynasty-league pick.

Brown missed the entire 2012 season with an injured ankle, but he'll be back at 100 percent in time for the start of the new campaign. A talented route runner with upside in the offense of new coach Mike McCoy, Brown will have an opportunity to push Malcom Floyd for a starting role opposite Danario Alexander. In a best-case scenario, the San Diego State product will be worth a late-round look as a No. 5 fantasy wideout. If he earns a starting role during the preseason, however, Brown could definitely emerge into one of the more popular deep sleepers at his position from a fantasy football perspective.

A first-round pick in the 2009 draft, Heyward-Bey has failed to meet expectations both on the field and in fantasy football. The Maryland product hasn't recorded a single 1,000-yard season at the pro level, and his best touchdown total was five (last season). The fact that he's in a contract year is a slight advantage in terms of his overall fantasy appeal, but the utter lack of consistent production he has had in his first four pro seasons is a cause for concern. Even with Andrew Luck under center, Heyward-Bey won't even have his named called in a lot of drafts.

Randle was all but invisible in the stat sheets as a rookie, posting 298 yards and three touchdowns. Of course, two of those scores came in Week 17 against the Eagles and CB Nnamdi Asomugha. With Domenik Hixon now out of the mix, Randle is going to be the heavy favorite to open the 2013 campaign third on the depth chart behind Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz. That means he's almost guaranteed to see a good spike in the 32 targets he recorded in his rookie season. He still has more value in long-term fantasy leagues, but Randle is now at least worth a late-round flier in seasonal leagues.

Little, a third-year wideout out of North Carolina, will have some deep-sleeper appeal in 2013. He had a slow start to the 2012 season, catching just 11 receptions with six drops in the first five games. Little improved down the stretch, though, catching 42 balls with just three drops over the final 11 contests. A virtual lock to start for new offensive coordinator Norv Turner, Little is a good bet to improve on last year's totals. While he won't develop into a fantasy superstar, he will be well worth a look in the late rounds as a fantasy reserve with some definite potential.

LaFell has shown some flashes of potential on the gridiron, but he's failed to post good enough numbers to become a viable fantasy starter. That's due in part to the fact that the Panthers aren't exactly a pass-laden team with versatile quarterback Cam Newton under center. LaFell is also no better than the third option in the pass attack behind Steve Smith and Greg Olsen, so he isn't in a position to post enormous totals in the stat sheets in his current role. Still, the Louisiana State product is well worth a late-round look as a No. 5 wide receiver in most fantasy football leagues.

Roberts is coming off his best statistical season, recording 759 yards and five touchdowns. Unfortunately, those totals weren't enough for him to finish among the top 30 players at his position based on fantasy points. He did, however, outscore his superstar teammate Larry Fitzgerald, which was a shock in the fantasy football world. Roberts could end up losing some targets to Michael Floyd in 2013, though, so he is no lock to improve on his 2012 totals. Even with the upgrade at quarterback in Carson Palmer, Roberts should still be considered a mere late-round selection in drafts.

Hill opened his rookie campaign with with a bang, posting 89 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Unfortunately, that would account for 35 percent of his total yardage and two-thirds of his touchdowns for the entire season (11 games). The Jets do expect him to make strides in his second pro season, though, and he'll be back at 100 percent recovered from his damaged LCL. The real question mark for Hill is the quarterback position, as the eventual starter ( Mark Sanchez, David Garrard or rookie Geno Smith) will have quite a bit to prove. Overall, Hill will be worth a late flier pick.

A rookie wideout from Southern California, Woods will look to break the trend of former Trojan receivers to fail at the NFL level. He is coming off a down year at the collegiate level, but Woods is a talented player with some upside. He'll have a chance to make an immediate impact in Buffalo, as the Bills don't have a reliable wideout outside of Steve Johnson on their entire roster. With that being said, Woods won't be worth much more than a late-round flier in seasonal leagues - and that assumes he earns a starting role ahead of T.J. Graham and fellow rookie Marquise Goodwin.

One of three first-round picks for the Vikings in the 2013 NFL Draft, Patterson was considered one of the most talented wide receiver prospects in the 2013 class. He set Tennessee's single-season record for all-purpose yards in what was his final collegiate season (and his lone season at Division I), so the Vikes have high hopes for him in the future. Whether he can make an instant impact is questionable, though, as Patterson is considered a raw talent who needs to run better routes. In fact, he's no lock to beat out Jerome Simpson for a starting job. At best, he'll be worth a late-rounder.

Washington finished 16th in fantasy points among wide receivers in 2011, posting career bests across the board. He was unable to live up to those totals last season, however, as the veteran out of Tiffin fell out of the top 40 at his position altogether and was mere waiver-wire fodder in countless fantasy football leagues. With Kenny Britt at 100 percent and Kendall Wright expected to make at least a slight statistical jump in 2013, Washington's totals could take a tumble once again. He's worth a look as a No. 5 fantasy wideout, but don't expect very consistent numbers.

