2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (WRs 17-32)

Jackson has long been one of the most overrated wide receivers in fantasy football. His yardage and touchdown totals have both dropped in each of his last three seasons, culminating in a 2012 campaign that saw him miss a total of five games due to injuries. On a positive note, Jackson is going to see a different role in new coach Chip Kelly's offense. In fact, he'll be asked to become a more dynamic all-purpose player who can handle the football in several capacities. He will also no longer be seen as just a deep threat, as the California product will see more opportunities on screens and possibly even out of the backfield. It's those kind of changes in offensive philosophies, not to mention the loss of Jeremy Maclin, that make Jackson at least somewhat more attractive in fantasy drafts. Consider him in the middle to late rounds as a No. 3 or 4 wide receiver.