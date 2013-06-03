2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (WRs 17-32)

Johnson, a veteran wideout out of Kentucky, is coming off his third straight season with 70-plus receptions and 1,000-plus yards. He has seen a decline in touchdowns in each of those campaigns, though, and was far less consistent than in his breakout season of 2010. On a positive note, new coach
Doug Marrone will move Johnson into the slot position and will allow him more chances to produce at least the same totals he's had in recent campaigns. The question about Johnson is whether or not he's already reached his statistical ceiling. Since 2010, he's finished with between 76-82 catches and between 1,000 and 1,100 yards - so while his numbers aren't very difficult to predict for 2013, Johnson isn't getting any better from a fantasy standpoint. Overall, he should be considered in the middle rounds as a viable No. 3 fantasy wide receiver.