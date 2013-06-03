2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (TEs 1-15)

One of fantasy football's most reliable tight ends, Witten set the all-time, single-season record for receptions (110) by a player at his position in 2012 -- and he did it after returning from spleen surgery. He has been a model of fantasy consistency, finishing with at least 94 receptions and 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons. Witten has also ranked outside of the top six in scoring for tight ends only once in that time. Even with Dez Bryant going crazy over the last several games, Witten still posted solid numbers as one of Tony Romo's most trusted options. The trouble with Witten, however, is his lack of touchdowns -- he has scored five or more times just once in the last five years. Still, he's a No. 1 fantasy option in all formats and has added value in PPR leagues. Look for Witten in the middle rounds.