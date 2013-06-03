2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 49-64)

Bell, a rookie runner out of Michigan State, was in a great position to be one of the better first-year backs in fantasy football. However, a Lisfranc injury to his foot is likely to keep him out for at least the first month of the season. Bell runs hard and is an underrated receiver out of the backfield. He rushed for 1,793 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and hauled in a combined 67 passes in his final two years at the collegiate level. While he does run more east than west, NFL draft guru Mike Mayock believes Bell "fits exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers are" and described how he runs as "a bear." A nice fit for the offense of coordinator Todd Haley, Bell should have little problem passing Jonathan Dwyer and Isaac Redman on his path to the top spot on the team's depth chart after he's healthy. However, his status for the 2013 season is still unknown.