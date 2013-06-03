2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 49-64)

Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports/NFL.com
- Player
- Analysis
Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports/NFL.com
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
After seven NFL seasons with two clubs, Marcus Mariota has a realistic approach and knows full well that he's joined a Falcons franchise in flux that could very well draft a quarterback. If that happens, Mariota is prepared for whatever role that brings and whether he's listed as QB1 or QB2 on the depth chart.
Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99
Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.