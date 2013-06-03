2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 17-32)

Mathews took a step back in his NFL development last season, missing four games and ranking 30th in fantasy points among running backs. He also suffered two broken clavicles -- that was more than the number of touchdowns he scored (1). He also touched the football just five times on third downs. Considering all the preseason fantasy hype surrounding him, that made the Fresno State product one of the bigger busts in fantasy land. With three pro seasons under his belt and little statistical success to show for it, Mathews is clearly in the doghouse for fantasy leaguers. He'll be one of the most avoided players in drafts regardless of the scoring format. There will come a time when Mathews will be worth a roll of the dice, but it won't be until the fifth or sixth round as a possible flex starter in most 10-team leagues.