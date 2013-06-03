2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 17-32)

Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports/NFL.com
- Player
- Analysis
Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports/NFL.com
The Minnesota Vikings have their new quarterback, and all that is left is to lock down Justin Jefferson. Speaking after the draft, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah seems hopeful a deal will get done.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is encouraged by the prove-it mindset of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh added a number of value picks in the draft to help them achieve such goals.