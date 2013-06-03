2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (LBs 1-15)

Mayo might not draw the same amount of attention as some of New England's other stars, but he's just as productive as any of them. He's consistently remained among the league's most productive tacklers while averaging nearly two sacks a season over the past four campaigns. At just 27 years old, he is just entering his prime and will once again be the leader of the Patriots defense. While the unit may have its struggles as a group, there should be no such concerns with Mayo individually.