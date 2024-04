Forbath was just what the doctor ordered for the Redskins after Billy Cundiff's poor start to the 2012 season. The former UCLA kicker stepped in to convert 17 of his 18 chances. This season, the job belongs to Forbath and he should be on a few more fantasy radars than he was in 2013. That doesn't mean he should be on a ton of rosters. With RG3's status still uncertain, the Redskins offense might not be as prolific as many hoped. That will undoubtedly impact Forbath's fantasy value.