Brown took over kicking duties for the Bengals after Mike Nugent went on injured reserve late in the season. The veteran had one of his most accurate seasons, converting on 11 of 12 field goal attempts -- his only miss came from beyond 50 yards. He now takes over for Lawrence Tynes in New York, working behind an offense that was among the highest-scoring in the league last season. That should make for plenty of kicking opportunities for Brown. As long as he can navigate the often-unfriendly winds at the Meadowlands, he will be a fantasy commodity.