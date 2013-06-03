2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (DEFs 16-30)

Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports/NFL.com
- Player
- Analysis
Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports/NFL.com
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
Panthers owner David Tepper's real estate company announced Tuesday they've terminated their agreement with the City of Rock Hill, leaving the future of the NFL team's planned $800 million headquarters and practice facility up in the air.
Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99
Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.