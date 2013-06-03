2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (DEFs 16-30)

After three straight seasons of finishing in the top six in fantasy scoring among defensive units, the mighty New York Jets defense fell from grace ... all the way down to an 18th-place finish in 2012. The Jets had such an off year, in fact, that they forced five fewer turnovers than quarterback Mark Sanchez committed all by himself. This offseason saw the Jets jettison former defensive starters Darrelle Revis, Bart Scott and Eric Smith, meaning the future is a tad bleak for Gang Green. The Jets also have to face a lot of offensive firepower in the form of Drew Brees, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady (twice) during the 2013 campaign. The addition of rookies cornerback Dee Milliner and lineman Sheldon Richardson will help this unit, but you shouldn't consider the Men in Green a solid starting fantasy option.