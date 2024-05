Berry was one of the biggest disappointments for IDP leaguers last season. Despite his pedigree, he finished out of the top 40 in fantasy points among defensive backs and finished on the waiver wire in countless formats. He did makes some strides in the second half of the season, though, as he seemed to gain confidence in his surgically-repaired knee with two double-digit solo tackle performances. He'll be a player to watch during training camp to be certain and has the sort of potential to be a top-five fantasy player at his position.